The chief negotiator for the British train drivers’ union Aslef has said the union is putting “members first” in a “very difficult situation” after a new round of strikes was announced in Britain.

Train drivers working for LNAR, which runs the East Coast Main Line passenger service between London and Edinburgh, will strike on weekends from the end of August in a dispute over labour agreements, according to Bloomberg News.

The dispute is separate from a long-running pay row, which looks likely to be resolved after a new offer from the government this week.

“We work within agreements and we have signed up to agreements. We make agreements, we don’t break them,” chief negotiator Nigel Roebuck told Times Radio Digital. “When you get to the decision to strike it’s because everything else has failed. You can only try for so long,” he said, adding that LNAR had “constantly blocked” attempts to resolve the latest dispute.