IIn the collective bargaining dispute at Deutsche Bahn, the train drivers' union GDL is maintaining its threat to strike. “From January 8th, you should expect longer labor disputes,” said chairman Claus Weselsky to the “Augsburger Allgemeine” on Wednesday. “We will break the blockade on the railway.” At the same time, Weselsky appeared willing to compromise on an important controversial issue.

The German Locomotive Drivers' Union (GDL) declared the collective bargaining negotiations to have failed almost three weeks ago. The employers had previously rejected, among other things, the demand to reduce the weekly working hours for shift workers from 38 to 35 hours with full wage compensation.

No strikes until January 7th

Weselsky told the “Augsburger Allgemeine”: “As far as implementation is concerned, we are willing to compromise. You could start around 2025 and gradually reduce weekly working hours from 38 to 35 hours by 2028.”

So far in this collective bargaining round, the GDL has largely paralyzed rail traffic with two warning strikes. The members will now decide on further industrial disputes in a strike vote. The votes should be counted on December 19th, as Weselsky said. The union had ruled out strikes up to and including January 7th.

“There will be longer strikes in January after a successful strike vote,” confirmed the GDL boss. “There won’t be any more 24-hour strikes.” On the question of indefinite strikes, Weselsky said: “We are so responsible that we won’t strike forever.”







Weselsky called Deutsche Bahn's human resources director, Martin Seiler, an “actor”. “It’s difficult to negotiate with an actor like that.”