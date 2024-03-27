He found the strength to save all the passengers, then he died: the rescue intervention was useless

The tragedy happened yesterday afternoon, on the regional line 4193 Pescara-Sulmona. A machinist he was struck by a sudden illness. Antonio D'Acci lost his life at the age of 61.

Originally from Foggia and resident in the province of Campobasso, the train driver accused a sudden illness. He managed to stop the convoy while it was in the open countryside, saving all the passengers.

It was the train conductor who first helped him, later helped by the staff on board the train. After the alarm, the 118 health workers tried to resuscitate Antonio D'Acci, unfortunately without success. The sixty year old is died on the spotfollowing a heart attack that left him with no escape.

The Pescara – Rome line was blocked and Trenitalia has organized buses to help travelers reach their destinations. Firefighters also intervened on site and helped all the guests on the train get off and reach the means of replacement.

The state Railways have published a communication to explain what happened:

On the Pescara – Sulmona line, rail traffic remains suspended between the Abruzzo interport and Manoppello due to an intervention by healthcare personnel and firefighters on board a train. Effects on mobility: trains will suffer delays, variations and cancellations.

Before dying, the train driver managed to find the strength to make the train safe

The news quickly spread on the web. Antonio D'Acci, despite the sudden illness, managed to find the strength to continue driving the train, until stop it And make it safe. Then he let go. The story could have ended in an even worse way, involving all the passengers in the convoy. A herothis is how he is being acclaimed on the web in these hours, that he managed to complete his job, saving many lives, while he was losing his.

