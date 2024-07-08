Home page World

From: Sam Elias Moss

A Deutsche Bahn train is way too punctual. Then there is a memorable announcement.

It is one of many Failures at Deutsche BahnBut while DB’s mishaps are usually quite time-consuming, the passengers of a train to Hanover suddenly found themselves faced with a completely different problem. The train did not arrive at its destination station with the usual 30 minutes delay, but was actually one minute early.

You think you could enjoy half an hour of dead spots and then end up having to wait longer for your connecting train in Hanover? How outrageous!

Of course, the train crew immediately apologized for this mishap: “We are really inconvenienced. The train driver is also completely exhausted.”

Foreign commuters who have already dismantled the train take the faux pas with composure or do not understand the irony of the announcement:

“One minute early? What’s so bad about that […] ? For me in Switzerland this is completely normal.”

There is actually more to the video, as funny train announcements are now a part of everyday life on German railways. To make the journey more pleasant, Deutsche Bahn even gives some of its employees comedy training. And no, this is not a joke.

A few years ago, radio presenter Steffen Popp came up with the idea of ​​introducing communication coaching at Deutsche Bahn under the motto “Tell people instead of tormenting them.” Since then, there have been more and more train announcements that may surprise one or two passengers.

Radio presenter Steffen Popp ensures better communication between train staff and passengers. © Sascha Kröner

Whether moderately talented comedians in the driver’s cab aren’t a real pain is something everyone has to decide for themselves. Opinions vary widely, from “nice change” to “just annoying”. The employee in the video seems to have done a good job, though, because his announcement was received extremely positively:

“Great humor. You have to make people laugh sometimes. I think that’s great.”

