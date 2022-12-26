A 59-year-old train driver died in his cabin during a ride in Limburg last night. He probably went into cardiac arrest after stopping the train due to a collision with a deer. Passengers found him after trying to figure out why the train was stopped for so long.

The last night ride from Nijmegen to Roermond stranded around 01.45 am near Tienray in Limburg. The train had hit a crossing deer, after which the driver stopped the vehicle. After he got back on, however, the train stopped.

Two passengers who thought it was taking too long went to take a look in the cabin. There they found the body of the train driver. They alerted emergency services. CPR was of no avail.

According to a spokeswoman for carrier Arriva, the train driver probably died of natural causes. “We wish the relatives, family, friends and colleagues a lot of strength.” The police do not yet have an official confirmation of the cause of death, but say that a natural death is “plausible”. “We are not assuming anything else.” See also Real Madrid through to the Champions League final after coming back against Manchester City