Múgica, Michoacán.- Two locomotives derailed in Michoacán, the rail accident left a balance of extensive material damage and traffic chaos, So far no injuries were reported. Kansas City Southern (KCS) is the owner of the railway involved in the incident.

According to the information collected, the train was running this monday morning with meaning Lazaro Cardenas-Morelia. the train derailed after an incident with a trailer, leaving at least two locomotives and dozens of wagons overturned.

In addition, the incident also affected the free highway Nueva Italia-Uruapan, since it was blocked due to the derailment.

The Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) of Michoacán issued an alert through social networks about the incident. According to the alert, the derailment was caused by a winding on the N Pk N-591.000 line, between the Huarenitzio and Nueva Italia stations, in the Caltzontzin district and at the Berriozabal level crossing. The ILZPN-16 train was involved in the hit a trailerwith two overturned locomotives as a result.

The SCT Michoacán urges the population to heed road signs and drive with caution in the area of ​​the incident, while the necessary investigations are carried out to determine the causes of the derailment and the cleaning of the affected area is carried out.