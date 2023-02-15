Home page World

Martina Lippl

A train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in Ohio more than a week ago. Local residents report dead fish and pets. But the authorities see no danger.

East Palestine – Residents of a village in northeastern Ohio (USA) are being asked to return to their homes. According to the authorities, air and water samples are considered safe. “It could have been a tragedy of epic proportions,” said the fire chief of the 4,700-resident town of East Palestine at a press conference last Wednesday. However, local residents report dead fish in the river and dead chickens. They complain of coughing and skin reactions.

USA: Freight train carrying toxic chemicals derails in Ohio – dangerous chemicals in the air

On February 3, 2023, a 150-car freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Several tankers caught fire. It quickly became clear that the train had toxic chemicals on board. Including the highly toxic chemical, vinyl chloride and other substances. The fire brigade tried with all means to extinguish the large fire. Local residents reported that explosions could be heard from afar.

On February 6, one of the tank wagons threatened to explode. The temperatures had risen extremely. An evacuation was ordered because of the risk of explosion. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine again urged everyone within a mile of the accident site to evacuate their homes. Splinters could fly up to a mile from the explosion. In addition, there is a high probability that toxic gases could be released. Most residents had already left the area, but some still stayed in their homes. Authorities then “controlled” torched the wagons to safely release the toxic chemicals. Huge plumes of smoke could be seen in the sky.

Train crash in Ohio: wagons with toxic chemicals derailed

Meanwhile, it has become known that more toxic chemicals were loaded in the train’s cars than originally reported, reports the US news portal ABC News on-line. That would have been the result of data analysis. More chemicals were released into the air and ground after the devastating train crash. Among the substances were ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate and isobutylene, which were also found in the derailed wagons, as the list shows.

Vinyl chloride is classified as a carcinogen by the US Cancer Institute. The gas is used to manufacture PVC plastic pipes, which are often used in plumbing systems. Vinyl chloride causes damage to the liver, esophagus, spleen, hand circulation, hand bones and skin. Burning vinyl chloride produces hydrogen chloride and traces of phosgene.

Ethylhexyl acrylate is considered carcinogenic. Contact with ethylhexyl acrylate can cause burns and irritation to the skin and eyes, and inhalation can irritate the nose and throat and cause shortness of breath and coughing, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Toxic smell still in the air – residents can return to their homes

However, the evacuation order was lifted on Wednesday. Authorities urged residents to return to their homes. Investigations of air and water would not have revealed any worrying findings. 291 households are, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency EPA checked by February 13, including local schools and authorities. No evidence of vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride was found. It is said that 181 households are still being checked. Air surveillance would take place 24 hours a day. “Nearby residents can still smell odors from the accident site,” the EPA writes. If symptoms occur, those affected should contact their health care provider.

“Something’s wrong when the fish are dead floating in the stream”

While authorities see no danger, reports of dead animals are emerging. About 3,500 fish are said to have died in the waters near the accident site. Some toxins have leaked into the Ohio River. As ABC News reports, drinking water production in the West Virginia region had to be stopped and alternative water sources were being sought. The river supplies water to over five million people.

“Don’t tell me everything is safe. Something is wrong when the fish are dead floating in the creek,” a resident who lives in Negley Ohio told a local TV station. She saw dead fish floating through the river in her garden.

A woman who lives 10 miles from the scene of the accident told WKBN-TV that five of her hens and the rooster died suddenly on Tuesday. And that was a day before the authorities torched the toxic vinyl chloride in the wagons in a controlled manner.

Other residents have complained of a dry cough since the accident and feel left alone with their worries after the train accident. The Mayor of the affected town of East Palestine, Trent Conaway, has announced a question and answer session at City Hall on Wednesday (February 15). (ml)