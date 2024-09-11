South-Eastern Railway: Freight train derailed near Belgorod “due to interference”

A locomotive and wagons of a freight train derailed in the Belgorod region due to interference with the operation of railway transport. About this reported Press service of the South-Eastern Railway (SERR).

The incident occurred on the evening of August 11 at about 23:17 Moscow time on the Volokonovka-Novy Oskol section. According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the incident. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

In August, a freight train derailed in the Orenburg region. Several carriages of the train rammed into a building located near the tracks.