Sweden and Norway are affected by extreme rainfall. Storm Hans already made landfall in the Scandinavian countries and caused flooding, fires and water damage. A train derailed in Sweden. Meteorologists warn that the bad weather will last for days and that the storm could even bring the heaviest rainfall in decades.
