Why is the train so late?

Of Othmara Glas, Dana Hajek, Kevin Hanschke, Thiemo Heeg, Katharina Hofbauer, Philipp Krohn, Kim Maurus



Deutsche Bahn has big ambitions. But the situation is currently more disastrous than ever before. This is due to political mistakes and a highly complex system. If every cog does not mesh with the others, customers will feel it immediately. A journey to those who operate these cogs.