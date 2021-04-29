B.From 2023 onward travelers will no longer receive any compensation if their train is delayed due to a storm, for example. The EU Parliament confirmed on Thursday a corresponding agreement by the member states on a reform of passenger rights. The Greens, with the support of MPs from other groups, tabled a number of amendments that could have overturned the agreement, but were unsuccessful.

The new rules stipulate that railway companies are released from their obligation to pay compensation for delays or train cancellations “due to exceptional circumstances such as extreme weather conditions or major natural disasters”. Even in the event of disruptions due to health crises “such as pandemics” and delays “due to certain actions by third parties”, companies no longer have to pay.

Strikes by railway staff, on the other hand, are not considered a reason, nor are “normal seasonal weather conditions such as autumn storms” or “regular floods” due to the snowmelt, for example.

Consumer association against it

Regardless of the right to reimbursement, rail travelers also have the right to be diverted in the event of delays and train cancellations due to force majeure in order to get to their destination as quickly as possible.

The transport policy spokesman for the Union parties in the EU Parliament, Jens Gieseke (CDU), welcomed the conclusion of the reform as an improvement that would create legal clarity. It is also fair that rail passengers now have similar rights “as is the case in air traffic”.

The European Consumers’ Association (Beuc), on the other hand, assumes that the “too broad” definition of force majeure will inevitably lead to legal challenges. Aviation, where force majeure clauses have been in place for some time, is a negative example: “After almost 20 years of application, cases are still being brought before the EU Court of Justice to determine what ‘exceptional circumstances’ are”, said Beuc spokesman Andrew Canning.

In terms of the level of compensation, the reform of the EU rules does not bring any improvements for consumers either. In the long negotiations with the member states, the MEPs were unable to assert their demands for higher reimbursement rates. It remains at 25 percent of the ticket price from one hour delay and 50 percent from two hours.

The Member States’ transport ministers had also refused to oblige various railway companies to offer joint tickets. So-called transit cards are only compulsory for journeys with a change from regional to long-distance transport if all trains are operated by the same railway company. In Germany, this is largely common anyway.

The Greens MP Anna Deparanay-Grunenberg had wanted mandatory transit cards, especially in cross-border rail traffic, in order to eliminate the “odyssey through the international tariff jungle”. So the train could not be an attractive alternative to the airplane.

The regulations are a revision of the rights of rail travelers from 2009. They are intended to ensure that onward travel is always offered and that better help is provided in the event of delays and cancellations. There should be more space for bicycles. Barriers are also to be dismantled: Anyone who needs help getting in and out, for example, should only have to announce this 24 hours in advance. So far it has been 48 hours in the EU. The Greens had requested a lead time of only half a day, at large train stations no notification should be necessary.