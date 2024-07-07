Juarez City.- The driver of a Hummer limousine was hit by the train this afternoon in Oasis Revolución.

The traffic accident occurred on Oasis Revolución Street, almost at the intersection with the Juan Gabriel highway.

There the limousine did not manage to pass and was hit by the train in the rear left side.

The unit was carrying a fifteen-year-old girl and her chamberlains, who were unharmed.

Damage to the Hummer unit was caused to the rear body, a window and the rear bumper.

This afternoon, an American family was also hit by the train in the town of Samalayuca.