Mexico City.- A train hit a car in the municipality of El Marqués, in Querétaro, leaving four dead and three seriously injured.

According to reports, the red sedan unit in which a family was traveling tried to outpace the locomotive near the town of Amazcala.

“Regarding the train accident in Amazcala, there are unfortunately four people dead, three people with serious injuries, who have been treated by the Medical Emergency Regulatory Center of the State of Querétaro #CRUM and our Prehospital Medical Section,” reported Civil Protection of El Marqués. The corporation indicated that the three injured were transferred to hospitals, one of them by air.

“We have also carried out two land transfers and one final transfer via Querétaro State Air Services with the ‘Conín’ ambulance,” he added.