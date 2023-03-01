At least 32 people were killed and 85 injured when a passenger train traveling between Athens and Thessaloniki collided with a freight train, Greece’s fire brigade said on Wednesday.

“Thirty-two passengers have been found dead so far,” fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told a news conference.

Vathrakogiannis reported that 85 people were injured and “53 remain hospitalised”.

The possible causes of the collision were not disclosed. The Greek press claims that this is the worst railway accident in the country’s history.

The violence of the crash was so intense that the locomotives and the front cars were pulverized.

The tragedy happened near the city of Larissa, in the central region of the country. A train carrying 350 passengers crashed into a freight train just before midnight on Tuesday.

The images show charred train carriages in a tangle of metal and broken windows. Other less damaged wagons overturned and emergency teams used ladders to try to rescue survivors.

– Like an earthquake –

Almost 150 firefighters, with 40 ambulances, were sent to the scene of the tragedy.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life. It’s tragic. Five hours later we found bodies,” said an exhausted firefighter as he left an area where he and his team were removing the victims’ bodies.

“We felt the collision like a big earthquake,” Angelos, a 22-year-old passenger, told AFP. “It was a nightmare,” he added.

Mechanics and cranes were also sent to the site to try to remove the rubble and lift the wagons.

“Most of the passengers were rescued,” said the spokesman for the fire department.

“The operation to free the trapped people is ongoing and takes place under difficult conditions, due to the seriousness of the collision between the two trains,” he explained.

One of the carriages caught fire and several people were trapped, according to public television channel ERT.

On the Skai television channel, the governor of the region, Kostas Agorastros, stated that “more than 250 passengers were taken by bus to Thessaloniki”.

“Unfortunately, the number of injured and dead risks being high,” he added.

The government organized a crisis meeting after the event. Health Minister Thanos Plevris went to the scene and Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos is expected to oversee work with the police and firefighters.

A young woman, crying, explained to the local newspaper Onlarissa that “the train was late and stopped for a few minutes when a loud noise was heard”.

“We went through something very shocking. I am not injured, but I am stained with the blood of other people who were injured alongside me,” said Lazos, a passenger interviewed by the newspaper Protothema.

“At the time of the accident, we were scared because the windows were broken. People were screaming and scared,” another passenger told Skai.

The two hospitals in the region of Larissa received the injured, according to the newspaper Onlarissa. In addition, the military hospitals in Thessaloniki and Athens are on standby in case of need.