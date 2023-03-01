The collision of 2 trains in Greece on Tuesday (28.Feb.2023) left at least 32 people dead, according to state broadcaster ERT. The accident occurred near the city of Larissa, in the center of the country.

After the collision, some wagons caught fire and at least 3 derailed. Of the 85 injured people taken to hospitals in the region, 53 remain hospitalized – 25 of which are in serious condition.

according to ERTthe collision was between a passenger train, which was on the Athens-Thessaloniki route, and a commercial one, which was going from Thessaloniki to Athens.

Hellenic Train, the company responsible for the vehicles, said 350 people were traveling on the trains at the time of the accident. theRescue teams are still working at the site.