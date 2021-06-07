Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan, killing at least 51 people and injuring hundreds, according to the AP news agency. The accident has paralyzed rail traffic in the country and raised questions about the state of a nearly century and a half-old transportation network.

The Millat Express derailed early Monday in the Ghotki district of Sindh province, and shortly thereafter the Sir Syed Express collided with it. The two trains carried at least 1,100 passengers, according to railway officials.

Shouts for help echoed through the night as survivors tried to get out of the wagons and rescuers and neighbors came to the area to help, according to the Associated Press, AP news agency.

The Army deployed troops and helicopters throughout the area to assist in rescue efforts, while heavy machinery crews were launched in hopes of finding more survivors.

Until hours in the afternoon, the number of fatalities amounted to at least 51, according to the AP agency, however, other sources, such as Reuters, reduce the number of victims to 36. The seriously injured have been evacuated by helicopter to the nearest hospital in town.



Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of the train collision in southern Pakistan’s Ghotki district, Monday, June 7, 2021. AP – Waleed Saddique

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences to the victims on Monday morning, assuring that he had ordered a comprehensive investigation into rail safety. Khan also said that he had asked the Minister of Railways to guarantee medical assistance to all the injured and support for the families of the deceased.

For his part, the superintendent of the Ghotki Police, Umar Tufail, stated that the number of victims could increase considerably, since there were still destroyed train compartments that the rescue teams have not been able to access despite the hours of job.

Some 14 cars of both trains have been damaged, of which four have been completely destroyed, according to official sources. Following the serious accident, upstream and downstream rail traffic throughout the country has been suspended.

A mechanical failure as a possible cause of the accident

According to the local media ARY News, the Minister of Railways, Azam Swati, who visited the scene, promised to personally investigate the fatal accident. He pointed out that the derailment could have been due to a mechanical failure, as there was no automatic signaling system installed next to the railway.

Habibur Rehman Gilani, president of the Pakistan Railways railway company, also told the local media outlet Geo News that the section of track on which the accident occurred was old and should be replaced.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, which has a railway system inherited from the colonial days of the British Empire. With almost a century and a half old, one of the frequent problems is that the lines lack adequate maintenance and due attention from governments, which are blamed for poor management and lack of investment .

With its aging tracks, accidents like the latter are not surprising. A report provided by Pakistan Railways revealed on Monday that around 455 train accidents have occurred since 2018, leaving some 270 fatalities. In 2019 there were 159 railway incidents, which left 134 lives and 63 injured.

One of the most memorable incidents in the country occurred in 1990, when at least 300 people were killed and 700 injured when an overweight train collided with another freight railway stationed near the town of Sukkur in Sindh.

With AP, Reuters and local media