An Crash between a freight train and a passenger train between Sant Boi de Llobregat and Molí Nou stations of the Llobregat-Anoia line of Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) has caused the death of the driver who drove the passenger train Y has injured at least 85 people.

The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. when a freight train has derailed at the entrance of the FGC Sant Boi station and crashed into the cabin of a passenger train which at that time was leaving the terminal, as reported by Ferrocarriles de la Generalitat de Catalunya.

A dozen Fire Departments of the Generalitatas well as members of the Emergency Medical Service (SEM) and the Mossos d’Esquadra are at the scene to attend to the hundred people who were traveling on the train.

At the moment, the causes of the accident are not known.

On the other hand, various Railways teams of the Generalitat of Catalonia (FGC) have traveled to the scene of the accident to investigate the causes of the derailmentwhich are currently unknown.

Regarding the service on the Llobregat-Anoia line, there is a train service between Plaza de España and Cornellà stations and between Colonia Güell and Igualada and Manresawhile between Cornellà and Colònia Güell the alternative road service is being managed.