10 passengers are in serious condition after a train derailed in Komi

In the Komi Republic, on the Inta-1 – Ugolny section of the Northern Railway, passenger train No. 511 Vorkuta – Novorossiysk derailed. In Russian Railways reportedthat this happened at 18:12 Moscow time.

Source clarifiedthat nine carriages with people inside were overturned. In total, the train had 14 carriages with 232 passengers, more than 70 were injured, ten of them are in serious condition.

Frame: Telegram channel SHOT

At least 70 people were injured when the train derailed

Emergency services have already arrived at the scene. Rescuers help passengers get out of the train, lifting them through broken windows. Doctors provide first aid to the victims. Train traffic on the railway section has been suspended.

According to the latest data, in a train crash suffered at least 70 people – all of them had small cuts from glass, as well as numerous injuries from impacts on shelves and tables inside the cars. Most passengers diagnosed severe head contusion with suspected closed craniocerebral injury.

In the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia confirmed information that there were no fatalities in the accident.

Some passengers, who escaped with minor bruises, went to the Inta-1 station along the railway tracks on foot. Victims with serious injuries are put on a recovery train, which has already arrived at the crash site. It is known that three passengers are in a particularly serious condition.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the derailment of a passenger train in Komi

On the fact of the derailment of passenger train cars was initiated criminal case. It is being investigated under an article on violation of traffic safety rules and operation of railway transport.

Representatives of the department emphasized that those responsible for the accident face two years in prison under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of railway transport.”

Preliminary cause of the train derailment called erosion of the railway embankment. This caused the railway tracks to sag over the resulting void.

Medics unable to reach train crash site due to poor road conditions

Head of Komi Vladimir Uiba reportedthat it is extremely difficult for doctors to get to the scene of the accident in Inta, since the crash occurred deep in the taiga. Moving there is complicated by off-road conditions and many swamps around.

Uyba said that two special firefighting trains of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were sent to help the victims.

Many of the passengers traveling to the Black Sea on vacation admitted that they did not understand when and how the train derailed. Some of them were sleeping at that moment, they had to escape through the broken windows of overturned carriages.

They save people: they break windows, get children train crash eyewitness

The daughter of one of the passengers confirmed that people were in shock. She said that rescuers continue to unblock people from the cars. Also, a group of the Pechora fire and rescue garrison and psychologists from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene of the accident.