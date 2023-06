Accident in India involves three trains and leaves 900 injured | Photo: EFE

The death toll reached 233 and 900 injured in a train collision in eastern India. The accident happened this Friday (02). The information is from the Indian news agency “PTI”. Rescue teams are still working to help the injured people.

The accident happened around 19:20 (10:50 GMT) near Bahanaga Railway Station in Odisha state. According to the Ministry of Railways of India, a train that was traveling between the cities of Shalimar, in Kolkata, and Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, derailed, that is, went off the rails. Soon after, another train heading towards Howrah, Calcutta, collided with him. A third freight train was also involved in the accident.

The chief minister of the Odisha government, Naveen Patnaik, announced a day of mourning this Saturday (03) due to the tragedy. The Ministry of Railways also canceled trips on the route where the accident occurred and redirected others. The portfolio holder, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced that there will be compensation for the victims of the accident.