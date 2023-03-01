Home page World

From: Helen Gries

A serious train accident in Greece kills more than 30 people and injures many. A survivor recounts the moments of tragedy.

Athens – More than 30 people died in a serious train accident in Greece on Wednesday night (March 1). As a spokesman for the fire brigade announced on state television, at least 85 people were injured, some of them seriously, when a freight train collided head-on with a passenger train. “The search and rescue operation is ongoing,” the spokesman said.

According to state television, there were 350 travelers and 20 railway workers on board the trains. “It’s a tragedy,” said a firefighter at the scene of the accident near the city of Larissa on state television. No details were available from official sources about the circumstances of the accident.

Train accident in Greece: many people are still missing under the rubble

Greek television showed videos from the scene of the accident near Tempi in central Greece. Firefighters and rescue workers tried to find survivors in the rubble. “Most of the injured have head injuries, broken pelvises, arms and legs. Unfortunately, there are numerous people who are still in the rubble,” a member of a rescue team told reporters at the scene.

Debris from trains lies on the tracks after a collision between two trains. Several people died in the night of the serious train accident in Greece. © Giannis Papanikos/dpa

A survivor said fire broke out on the passenger train after the collision. “There was chaos and a roar from hell,” he added on state television. “We smashed the window panes with our suitcases and groped our way out of our wagon in the dark,” said a young man.

Train accident in Greece: route between Athens and Thessaloniki only modernized

The route, which connects Athens with the northern Greek port of Thessaloniki, has been modernized in recent years. The Greek railways (Hellenic Train) are operated by the Italian state railway Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS). Railway workers said in the Greek channel RealFM, despite the modernization, there are considerable problems with the electrical coordination of traffic control. (hg/dpa)