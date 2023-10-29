A train conductor of the South East Railways (Fse), Vito Carrassi, aged 36, defended a girl who was being beaten by her partner with kicks and punches, in the station of the Japigia district of Bari, and was in turn attacked by the man when he realized that the 36-year-old had called the police.

The news, spread by some local newspapers, including online, was confirmed to ANSA by the police who intervened. The attack occurred Thursday afternoon. The train conductor tried to reason with the attacker who did not appreciate the interference of the 36-year-old who was hit with some punches which caused him a head injury. On social media, Carrassi’s partner underlines that the woman’s attack was witnessed by other people who did nothing, unlike “Vito who has values ​​and who would never look the other way”.

The train conductor tried to reason with the attacker who did not appreciate the interference of the 36-year-old who was hit with some punches which caused him a head injury.

On social media, Carrassi’s partner underlines that the woman’s attack was witnessed by other people who did nothing, unlike “Vito who has values ​​and who would never look the other way”.