I.n Thailand, at least 17 people were killed in a collision between a bus and a train. Almost 30 people were injured in the accident, the authorities announced on Sunday. The collision occurred in the morning about 50 kilometers east of the capital Bangkok, when the bus occupants were on their way to a temple in Chachoengsao province to hold a ceremony to mark the end of Buddhist Lent.

Pictures from the accident site showed the bus lying on its side, the roof of which was torn off in the accident. The death toll is expected to rise.

Driving too fast, drunk driving and a lack of law enforcement all lead to serious traffic accidents in Thailand. Thailand has the second highest road death rate in the world, according to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization (WHO). Although the majority of the victims are motorcyclists, bus accidents involving tourists and migrant workers are also frequent headlines.