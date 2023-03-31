The circulation of trains in Madrid’s Chamartín-Clara Campoamor station has been suspended this Friday, in full operation leaving for Easter, after 5:00 p.m. A fault in the catenary has caused the loss of electrical voltage on the line, which is why trains cannot enter or leave the terminal.

The incident has caused chaos in the station that has been under construction for a few months, the crowd of people who cannot catch their train has accumulated both in the lobby and in the outside area. The passengers pointed out through social networks the delay of all three, the lack of space and the absence of public bathrooms due to the works.

Adif sources have explained through Twitter that the breakdown occurred at 4:50 p.m. with the breakage of a catenary produced by a self-propelled train parked on track 18 of Madrid Chamartín-Clara Campoamor, leaving the station without catenary voltage, as well as the route from Tres Cantos, affecting only trains that make high-speed routes.

Since then, the electrification personnel have been activated to rearm the voltage in isolation and divert or make possible the continuity of the circulations.

At 5:45 p.m., power was recovered on tracks 19, 20 and 21, while work was being done to energize tracks 14 and 15, which also serve high-speed rail.

At 5:47 p.m., and for security reasons, access to the lobby of the Chamartín station was temporarily interrupted in order to avoid crowds in the boarding area, although at 6:00 p.m. the circulation of the first trains resumed towards the north, those that circulate to the Levant remain suspended.

Adif has already contacted the high-speed operators so that they can establish their alternative transport plans, while the technicians continue working to solve the incident “as soon as possible”.