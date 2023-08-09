High-speed trains, circulation stopped for hours: a false bomb alarm creates panic

A anonymous call create panic and block the route Bologna-Florence of High Speed, 19 stationary trains and the danger that someone has put a bomb. It happened yesterday evening, the alarm went off around 7pm. Traffic had been stopped on the section between Idice and San Pellegrino because the presence of strangers in the tunnel and a suspicious package had been reported. The Firenzuola Tunnel is the second longest tunnel of the Apennine section of the Tav with its 15.2 km. There would also be there notification of an ordnance (not found) behind the stop sign. Just before 4 this morningAugust 9, Trenitalia announced that the circulation on High Speed ​​is back regular. “High-speed and Intercity trains recorded longer travel times up to 400 minutes the accumulated delay“, reads the note.

The report that concerned a number of people near the tracks it came from the driver of a high-speed train in transit. The man would have noticed someone in the stretch between Idice and San Pellegrino, on the border between Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna. Rail traffic has been disrupted. The Polfer agents intervened immediately to verify the situation and to try to identify the people present in an area where it is absolutely forbidden access to unauthorized persons.

Read also: Messina Denaro’s health deteriorates: hospitalized in L’Aquila

Read also: Spouses killed in the Brindisi area: the killer brother Cosimo Calò under house arrest

Subscribe to the newsletter

