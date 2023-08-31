Train overwhelms workers at work on the railway: “Screepy scene”. The toll is five dead and two wounded. The details

Drama in the night in Turinese, a train traveling at 160 km/h has run over and killed five workers who worked on the railway and would also be there two more injured. The tragic accident occurred at the station Brandizzo, the convoy left no way out for the victims, dragged for hundreds of meters. The two injured workers, transported to the hospital, were not hit and are only very scared. The victims worked for the firm Sigifer of Borgo Vercelli. Two other workers, including the foremanthey managed to get to safety.

Read also: Raped Italy / The violence does not stop: a 17-year-old denounces a craftsman

Read also: Caivano, death threats to Meloni. Intimidation of the relatives of the victims





Subscribe to the newsletter

