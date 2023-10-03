The strike is a response from sector unions to the privatizations proposed by the state government

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), criticized the subway strike and CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) this Tuesday (3.Oct.2023). He said the strike was motivated by “political and ideological interests”.

“It is regrettable that the population of São Paulo once again wakes up hostage to unions that manipulate public transport workers strictly for political and ideological interests. An illegal and abusive strike, in which not even the Court’s decision is respected and whose real objective is to promote chaos and disrupt the lives of those who really want to work for our State”declared the head of the São Paulo Executive in X (former Twitter).

In response to the governor’s statement, the president of the subway workers’ union, Camila Lisboa, he said what “political and ideological interests” is wanting to sell São Paulo to “serve the interests of billionaires who want to make a profit” with the privatization of public transport.

The strike affects 3 subway lines and 5 metropolitan train lines. A Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo) also joined the strike.

The decision is a response from the sector’s unions against the privatizations proposed by Tarcísio’s management. The state government and the City of São Paulo announced that state services will have an optional point. The Municipal Authority also suspended car rotation and announced that there will be more buses circulating in the capital.

The São Paulo Court ordered the Metro and CPTM to operate with 100% of the fleet during peak hours and 80% at other times with a fine of R$500,000 if they fail to comply.

According to the decision, the subway should operate normally from 6 am to 9 am and then from 4 pm to 7 pm. While CPTM from 4am to 10am and from 4pm to 9pm. The unions requested that passengers have the turnstiles released to avoid harm to the population. The request was denied by the Court.