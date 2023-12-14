Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/12/2023 – 9:40

After several indications, the government of São Paulo will increase the value of the train and subway transport fare by R$0.60 from January 1, 2024. The new fare will increase from R$4.40 to R$ 5. The state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), had already hinted at the need for an increase by pointing out, in several situations, that the tariff had been frozen for a long time – since 2020 – and that this was harming financial health of companies.

The governor's first announcement on the subject was during the announcement of the operation of a new tunneling machine, equipment popularly known as tatuzão, to expand the 2-Green subway line to Penha, in the east zone of São Paulo, on November 22nd.

The following week, on the 29th, the governor again suggested the possibility of an increase. “The tariff has been frozen for a long time and we have to start counting. Either I transfer something to the tariff or we keep it frozen and I increase the subsidy. The longer the tariff remains frozen, the more subsidies we will have”, said Tarcísio.

The government's official announcement on the topic should take place this Thursday, the 14th.

The issue could generate friction with the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who intends to try to be re-elected next year, and who was against the increase, as he believes that the issue could harm his campaign. When contacted, the mayor did not respond to the report until this text was written.