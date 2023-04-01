Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

Stormy weather caused two regional trains to derail in Switzerland. At least 15 people were injured, one seriously.

Bern – Wind speeds of more than 130 kilometers per hour caused two regional trains to derail in the Swiss canton of Bern. At least 15 people were injured in the train accidents, one man seriously.

Two regional trains derailed in Switzerland – a heavy storm in the canton of Bern was to blame

In Germany and Switzerland there are currently repeated storm warnings. The storm “Mathis” has now caused two regional trains in the Swiss canton of Bern to derail. According to the state weather service MeteoSwiss, wind speeds of more than 130 kilometers per hour were measured at the time of the accident on Friday afternoon. The first train accident happened around 4:30 p.m.: near Lüscherz station, a railcar belonging to the Aare Seeland Mobil transport company fell on its side.

Trains derailed again and again, in Switzerland at least 15 people were injured. © Uwe Lein/dpa (symbol image)

As a result, the regional train slipped a few meters and then came to a standstill. Three people were injured in the accident, including the train driver. The next accident occurred only a short time later: around 40 kilometers from the first accident site, twelve people were injured when a Bern-Solothurn regional train derailed. One person was seriously injured. According to the private weather service Meneonews, a nearby weather station measured a gust of 136 kilometers per hour.

Bern canton police on site – rescue helicopter takes man to hospital after train accident in Switzerland

The seriously injured man had to be flown to the nearest hospital in a rescue helicopter, according to the Bern canton police. In the second accident, the railcar and two other cars jumped off the tracks. The railcar collided with a catenary mast. The other eleven injured people were also taken to nearby hospitals. All other 42 passengers continued their journey by bus.

This picture shows the train accident near Lüscherz:

Numerous rescue and emergency services were deployed to get the situation under control. In addition to special police services and four ambulance teams, this also included 17 firefighters. The Bern police assume the cause of the accident was the storm with strong gusts of wind. Investigations into other possible causes were nevertheless initiated. In other regions of Switzerland, the stormy weather also led to interruptions and standstills on the railways.

Storm is not only raging in Europe: in the USA, three people died in a tornado. A woman also had an accident in Bavaria in mid-March: she was dragged along by a train for several kilometers.