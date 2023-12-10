A sort of collision occurred around 8.20pm on the tracks along the Bologna-Rimini railway line, near Faenza, in the Ravenna area. According to what has been learned, two trains – a 'Rock' regional train and a Freccia – both traveling northbound collided at a low speed, for reasons yet to be ascertained, causing only minor injuries and bruises to 17 passengers traveling on the trains. two trains. As per protocol, in addition to the health workers, the firefighters intervened on site, with teams arriving from Ravenna and Forlì and the police. «We are working closely with the Emilia-Romagna Region and with the Civil Protection forces – writes the mayor of Faenza, Massimo Isola on his Facebook page -: thanks to the firefighters and rescue workers, who intervened promptly». Rail traffic is currently suspended between Castelbolognese and Forlì. Trenitalia, in a note, informs that «the causes are being investigated. The passengers were looked after and work is underway to re-protect them.”



Following the accident, as the Infomobility service on the trenitalia.com website informs, “traffic is still suspended between Forlì and Faenza, the fire brigade is in progress, waiting for the technicians and the police”. In particular, the Frecciarossa train 8828 which left Lecce at 12.57 and should have arrived in Venice Santa Lucia at 22.09 has been stopped since 19.38 near Forlì; the Frecciarossa train 8823 from Milan to Pescara has been stopped since 8.10pm in Faenza; the Frecciarossa 9810 from Pescara to Milan has been stopped since 8.14pm in Rimini; the intercity 614 from Lecce to Milan has been stopped since 8.07pm in Cesena.