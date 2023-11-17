Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

There was a train accident on the route between Munich and Ingolstadt in which several people were injured. (Symbolic image) © Michael Bahlo/dpa

At least six people were injured in an accident between a regional train and an ICE on the route between Munich and Ingolstadt.

Update from November 17th, 8:16 p.m.: After the accident, both trains have now been evacuated. However, the route closure will last until 3 a.m. Saturday. Until then, there will continue to be disruptions to long-distance traffic on the route between Munich and Nuremberg.

Initially it was assumed that six were injured. However, according to the latest information, seven people were injured; No serious injuries were reported. According to a federal police spokeswoman, two of the injured were still taken to a hospital.

ICE hits a regional train and derails – six people injured in train accident

Original message from November 17th: Reichertshausen – ICE crash with six injured in Bavaria. According to the police, there was a train accident on the route between Munich and Ingolstadt on Friday. An ICE and a regional train “grazed” each other at a switch at the train station in Reichertshausen (Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm district), said the spokeswoman.

The accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. between a departing regional train and an ICE train passing through, according to police inquiries SZ confirmed. The so-called “flank accident” caused the ICE to derail. According to the police, both trains were heading towards Munich.

At least six people injured after a train accident between Munich and Ingolstadt

According to police, at least six people were injured in the incident. However, this number could still change, the operation is still ongoing, said a police spokeswoman on Friday afternoon. A passenger told the newspaper that he felt heavy braking and shaking around 2:10 p.m. According to the passenger, he is “on the track now”. On the train, passengers are said to have initially feared a head-on collision between the trains.

Several police teams are currently deployed at the scene of the accident. The trains are evacuated after the accident and there are “extensive rescue measures” in which Bundeswehr soldiers present are said to have helped. Despite the accident of the two trains, the mood of the passengers was said to be calm. How exactly the accident happened is currently unknown.

Just a few days ago there was a train collision on the route between Bremen and Hamburg, which led to hours of waiting. (kiba/dpa)