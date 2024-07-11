Train accident, in via Toscana, in Parma, this afternoon. A freight train and a passenger train were involved. According to initial information, in addition to various damages to the vehicles and surrounding infrastructure, there would be one injured person.

The last freight carriage, of a foreign company, went off the tracks, around 4.30 pm and some stones from the railway embankment flew up from the ground and hit a regional train. Traffic has been suspended between Reggio Emilia and Parma on the conventional line with repercussions also on the High Speed. The Polfer is on site for investigations. The regional train has reportedly restarted.

The mayor’s words

“A few minutes ago in the area of ​​via Toscana, a rear carriage of a freight train of a foreign company went astray. We arrived immediately on the scene, there was no dispersion of dangerous goods, but the accident caused a lot of stones to fly from the railway embankment which now occupy the entire road and the damage is considerable.” Thus the mayor of Parma Michele Guerra after what happened today around 4:30 p.m. “At the moment – he underlines – only three people involved have suffered minor bruises, but the situation will need to be monitored. The first impression, from here, is that we should really be thankful that nothing much more serious happened”, he adds.

Circulation also suspended on the Bologna-Piacenza line conventional for a derailment of two empty wagons of a freight train of another railway company near the Parma station. The wagons, as stated in a note, derailed and caused the lifting of gravel from the ground which hit some windows of a regional train coming from the opposite direction. The two trains did not collide. No injuries were reported among the passengers of the regional train or the on-board staff. The regional train continued its journey and arrived at the station. No repercussions on AV traffic. The regional trains are stationed at nearby stations. The causes are being investigated. RFI technicians are on site to carry out the appropriate checks.