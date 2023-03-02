The Greek Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Κostas Ajileas Karamanlís, announced his resignation on Wednesday due to the serious collision of two trains that occurred last night in central Greece and which has left at least 36 dead and dozens injured.

“I resign from my position as Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. I feel that it is my duty to do so as a minimum show of respect for the memory of the people who died so unjustly, ”says Karamanlis in a message posted on his Twitter account.

The conservative minister stresses that in 2019, when he was assigned to head the Transport portfolio, he assumed responsibility for a railway sector “in a situation that does not correspond to the 21st century.”

“In these three and a half years we have done everything possible to improve this reality,” he points out, although he acknowledges that “unfortunately, these efforts were not enough to prevent such an accident.”

The two trains – one passenger and one commercial – were traveling at high speed when they collided just before midnight (2200 GMT) north of the city of Larisa, near Tempe, a small town located in a valley where there is a railway tunnel, about 300 kilometers north of Athens.

Train accident in Greece. Photo: EFE/EPA/APOSTOLIS DOMALIS

Everything indicates that the trains, both operated by the Hellenic Train company, were running on the same track at high speed with the first investigations pointing to human error.

The Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the accident and has accused the head of the Larisa train station, a 59-year-old man, responsible for the management of the trains that circulated in the section where the that the accident occurred.

However, many experts, as well as trade unions and unions in the Greek railway sector, point out that one of the causes of the clash is the state of disrepair in which the railways find themselves.

“Nothing works, everything is done manually, we are in manual mode on the entire Athens-Thessaloniki axis. The traffic lights are not working either,” the president of the Greek train drivers’ union, Kostas Geridunias, told ERT public television.

Authorities are working to remove the remains of both trains.

“If they did, drivers would see red lights and stop on time,” added Geridunias.

In his resignation message, Karamanlis explains that by resigning he “assumes responsibility for the chronic mistakes of the Greek state and the political system” in the rail sector.

Although the trains are operated by the private company Hellenic Train, the entire infrastructure – including security systems – is run by the state owned Greek Railways Agency (OSE).

So far, 72 people remain hospitalized, six of them in intensive care, while operations continue to find several missing persons.

EFE

