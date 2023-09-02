There is no peace Antonio Massa, 49, one of the two under investigation for the Brandizzo railway accident in which five Sigifer workers lost their lives. “I’ve lost five lives, I’m only thinking of those guys” repeats, through tears, the RFI employee at the construction site where the victims worked. In addition to Massa, Andrea Girardin Gibin, foreman of Sigifer and colleague of the workers overwhelmed by the train, is also registered in the register of suspects. The charges for both are train wrecks and multiple homicides with possible willful misconduct.

There is no peace Antonio Massa, 49, one of the two under investigation for the Brandizzo railway accident in which five Sigifer workers lost their lives. “I’ve lost five lives, I’m only thinking of those guys” repeats, through tears, the RFI employee at the construction site where the victims worked. In addition to Massa, Andrea Girardin Gibin, foreman of Sigifer and colleague of the workers overwhelmed by the train, is also registered in the register of suspects. The charges for both are train wrecks and multiple homicides with possible willful misconduct.

Massa will have to answer other questions from the magistrates. But, as La Stampa explains, his position could change due to the “risk” factor. By sending the workers onto the embankment without having the authorization from the Rfi “Handling” control room, he would have calculated, and therefore in some way accepted, that there was a serious risk for those five people.