In the early afternoon of today, July 11, two trains collided near Parma. The accident caused some injuries, including one of the two drivers, a woman and a child

It occurred this afternoon, Thursday 11th July around 4pm, a accident railway station in Parma, at the height of via Toscana, on the route Piacenza-Bologna. The train involved in the collision was a freight train that was headed towards Reggio Emilia at the time, and a regional passenger train that was instead destined for Parma station.

Collision between two trains in Parma

The two trains collided with each other causing a very loud roar. According to the first reports leaked, the train accident would have caused the three people injured: the driver who was driving the derailed freight train, a woman and a child. The latter two people, according to some information, were injured because they were hit by rocks from the embankment while they were walking along the road that runs alongside the tracks. Fortunately, the conditions of the injured they wouldn’t be serious.

However, the infrastructures located around the area affected by the accident are seriously damaged. The cause of such extensive damage was in fact the invasion of the roadway by the cargo of the freight train. Several poles were uprooted and cars damaged by rocks.

Rescue operations and interruption of railway traffic

The train accident that took place in the early afternoon today in Parma required the immediate and timely intervention of the rescue machine. The police, carabinieri, 118 agents and a team of firefighters promptly intervened on the scene.

The mayor of the city of Parma was also present on site, Michael Guerra who recounted what happened in the following words:

“A few minutes ago in the area of ​​via Toscana a rear carriage of a freight train of a foreign company went astray. We arrived immediately on the scene, there was no dispersion of dangerous goods, but the accident caused a lot of stones to fly from the railway embankment which now occupy the whole road and the damage is considerable”.

He concluded by saying:

“At the moment, only three people involved have suffered minor bruises, but the situation will need to be monitored. The first impression, from here, is that we should really be thankful that nothing much more serious happened.”

From what we learn on the website of Trenitaliacirculation is suspended from 16.30 between Reggio Emilia and Parma due to a problem on the line. It is possible that the trains High speed may undergo some changes, while as regards trains Intercity And Regional may experience route restrictions, cancellations and delays.