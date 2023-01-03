The concessionaire Ferrocarril Transandino announced this Tuesday the indefinite closure of the railway that gives access to Machu Picchu as a preventive measure against the call for new anti-government protests in Peru, despite the suspension of demonstrations by unions in the area to talk with the authorities.

“Given the indefinite restart of the protest demonstrations in Cusco, Puno and Arequipa, it is obliged to suspend railway operations as of this January 4 and until further notice,” Ferrocarril Transandino announced in a statement.

The preventive measure taken by the concessionary company will affect the sections that connect Cuzco, Urubamba, Ollantaytambo, Machu Picchu and the Urubamba and Pachar branch.

Similarly, the southern railway route that links Cuzco, Juliaca and Puno on the one hand and Juliaca, Imata, Pillones and Arequipa on the other, will also be affected by the preventive cuts.

Thus, the city of Arequipa, the second most important in Peru, and the city of Cuzco, the third largest, will see their train connection affected as of this Wednesday due to the announced restart of the protests.

In the same way, The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, the country’s main tourist attraction, will see its rail access cut off at least during this Wednesday.

The capacity will be increased from 3,044 to 4,044 people in the stone citadel, Photo: Jaiver Nieto. TIME

The announcement by Ferrocarril Trasandino coincided with the decision of the Defense Front, Chamber of Commerce, tourism unions, Producers Union, craft market unions and other associations of the town of Machu Picchu, to suspend the protest measures of January 4 and bet on dialogue, as reported by the Ministry of Culture of Peru.

“We have had coordination with some organizations in the Machu Picchu district, which had the intention of joining this stoppage (…) Through the dialogue they see the best solution to address their problems in management, preservation and also economic development of Machu Picchu town,” said the Minister of Culture, Leslie Urteaga.

The official announced that she will meet between January 15 and 30 with the Machu Picchu Interests Defense Front (Fredim) to listen, understand and advance on issues related to Machu Picchu.

During these meetings, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism will also be present, according to Culture.

Fredim also announced in a statement the lifting of “the measure to fight temporarily” in view of the commitment adopted by the Ministry of Culture.

Social organizations in southern Peru, including the department of Cuzco, called new anti-government protests after the Christmas truce.

These mobilizations that demand the dismissal of President Dina Boluarte, the electoral advance, the closure of Congress and the convocation of a constituent assembly add up to 28 deaths, five of them minors.