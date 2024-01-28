Clouded Leopard Entertainment has announced that the series Trails has totaled to date sales for further 7.5 million copies: an excellent result for the franchise, which will see the arrival of a new chapter this year.

With just a few days left until the release of Trails of Cold Steel 3 and 4 on PS5, the announcement also confirms that the saga will see the arrival of a new chapter this year, The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria.

Made to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the saga, Farewell, O Zemuria will, as usual, make its debut in the Japanese market and only subsequently enjoy a Western distribution.