Through a new trailer released during theFrontier souls, Nihon Falcom And Tatsunoko production announce that the anime series The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War will officially start airing onJanuary 8, 2023. The video also offers us listening to The story I know how to dothe song of Chisato Akita which will be used for the opening.

Behind the real characters we will find a cast of talented voice actors made up of:

Makoto Koichi how Lavian Winslet

how Yuichi Nakamura how Martin S. Robinson

how Sarah Emi Bridcutt how Iseria Frost

how Yuuki Ono how Talion Drake

how Haruhiko Jou how Glark Grommash

how My Sonozaki how Jayna Storm

how Takayuki Kondo how Rogan Mugart

how Jun Fukushima how Ivan

how Ryuichi Kijima how Tuck

how Kouki Uchiyama how Rean Schwarzer

how Inori Minase how Altina Orion

Plot S.1205. You wash is a girl born and raised in the state ofAmbria northern, the poorest region of the northwestern part of Zemuria. To protect her hometown and prove she’s different from her grandfather Vladonce hailed as a hero but later a traitor to northern Ambria, volunteers to serve in the famed Northern Jaegers, the largest jaeger corps on the continent. Dedicated to her duties to the point of repeatedly violating discipline, Lavi is assigned to a platoon with Marty, Iseria And Talion and is ordered to embark on a daring undercover mission in theErebonian Empire.

Source: Nihon Falcom, Tatsunoko production Street Gematsu