Kotobukiya delights us today with a new look at the figures dedicated to Rean Schwarzer, famous face of the videogame series The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel of Nihon Falcom.

It is a static figure, 1/8 scale and about high 21 cm, which reproduces the character in the look seen in Trails of Cold Steel III. Unfortunately at the moment it is not known whether this will have some interchangeable accessories or not.

Reservations are currently open, and if you are interested in grabbing one to show off in the collection, to show your love for the much appreciated videogame saga part of The Legend of Heroes, you can try to look for it in one of the sites recommended by our guide Action Figures, statues and merchandise: the best sites to buy.

Source: Kotobukiya Street Siliconera