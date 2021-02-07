A few hours before the start of Super Bowl 2021, many fans are looking forward to the trailers of their series and films favorites that will arrive via streaming.

According to the Deadline portal, there are several productions of Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon and HBO, which will show the advances of their great productions. Next, we mention what they could be.

Trailers of series and movies that would arrive in the Super Bowl 2021

Loki

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Black widow

Hawkeye

Raya and the last dragon

Venom: let there be Carnage

A prince in New York 2

Dune

The suicide squad

Mortal Kombat

Space Jam: a new Legacy

When is Super Bowl 2021?

The Super Bowl 2021 will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 6.30 pm (Peruvian time). At the popular event The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2021?

All the live broadcast of Super Bowl 2021 it will take place on the CBS television network in the United States. In the case of Peru and the other countries of Latin America, the event will be available on ESPN and Fox Sports.

Where will Super Bowl 2021 be broadcast?

Peru : ESPN, Fox Sports

Mexico: Channel 5, ESPN, ESPN 3, Fox Sports

United States: CBS, ESPN Deportes

Chile: ESPN, Fox Sports

Colombia: ESPN, Fox Sports

Ecuador: ESPN, Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN, Fox Sports

Bolivia: ESPN, Fox Sports

Venezuela: ESPN, Fox Sports

Uruguay: ESPN, Fox Sports

Paraguay: ESPN, Fox Sports

Spain: DAZN