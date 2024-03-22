Today there was a special presentation of Final Fantasy XVI at PAX East, where Naoki Yoshida, producer of this title, spoke about the next DLC in the season pass. In this way, a new trailer has been shared The Rising Tidewhich confirms the release date of this content.

At the PAX East panel, Yoshida revealed new details about the gameplay and the story that unfolds in The Rising Tide, as well as some of the challenges that await us. With this, confirmed that this DLC will be available on April 18, 2024.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOhc2pZOky0

As you can see, the trailer presents us with a series of quite interesting moments to Final Fantasy XVI. Like the first DLC, the story of the new expansion takes place before the final events of the game, so it will be necessary to have a very advanced game to enjoy this content. And if that was not enough, Yoshida confirmed that the title will receive its 1.3.0 update, which adds a series of improvements to the main experience, such as new markers for side quests.

Remember, the DLC of The Rising Tide will arrive in Final Fantasy XVI on April 18, 2024. Although the possibility of seeing more content in this universe is not completely ruled out, it is very likely that this will be the last time we see Clive, Joshua and Jill. On related topics, here we tell you if Echoes of the Fallen, the first expansion for Final Fantasy XVI, is worth it. Likewise, this installment is almost arriving on PC.

Editor's Note:

I'm excited to return to Final Fantasy XVI. This is the expansion we've all been waiting for. A new story, skills, region, and lots of additional content await us. I just hope it's a great send-off for these characters that we've gotten to know so well.

Via: final fantasy