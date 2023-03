Discover the untold story of Daedalic through a trailer featuring the extraordinary adventure of Gollum He is looking for his Precious. This original story will take you to various locations throughout Middle-earth where you will meet well-known characters from the books of J.R.R. Tolkien.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum It will be available in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

Via: Youtube