The sixth and final wave of content arrives Booster Course Pass of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Nintendo presented these details with a trailer that announces the arrival of circuits and characters such as Wii Daisy Circuitfinally Diddy Kong and Funky Kong in addition to Pauline and Peachette.

The sixth wave of Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will come to nintendo switch during this year’s holiday season.

Via: Nintendo of America