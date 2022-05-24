After an interesting teaser a couple of weeks ago, Marvel Studios has shared the first official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, tape that will be available next July. Along with the appearance of Thor and company, The trailer also gives us our first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.the villain of this tape.

On this occasion, Taika Waititi, who directed thor ragnarok, is back not only as Korg, but as the man tasked with making this movie as good as Thor’s previous adventure. In this way, the trailer presents us with the general structure that the film will have. From our protagonist losing weight, passing through meeting Jane Foster, now as Mighty Thor, until his confrontation with Gorr.

As you can see, the film will also experiment with black and white sequences, which looks quite interesting. Thor: Love and Thunder It will hit theaters on July 8, 2022. In related topics, here you can see the previous trailer of the film. Similarly, important details of Jane Foster have been leaked.

Thor: Love and Thunder It looks like it’s going to be the best MCU movie in a long time. With Taika Waititi at the helm, this film will not only be funny, but will explore a new side of the beloved character, and do so in a way that is aesthetically interesting.

Via: Marvel