After more than a year of waiting, the next gen update of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC will finally be available in just a couple of weeks. In this way, CD Projekt Red carried out a special presentation focused on all the improvements we can expect from this package.

To start The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-gen can be updated for free for all those who have the game on PS4, Xbox One and PC, or can be purchased separately directly for the new consoles, starting next December 14. Regarding visual improvements, we have two modes. The first will allow us to play at 30fps with ray tracing activated, while the second will provide us with 60fps., but without ray-tracing. These two options will also be available on Xbox Series S.

On the other hand, the DLC inspired by the series The Witcher Netflix has also expanded into its own mission, which rewards the player with previously announced armor based on Henry Cavill’s version of Geralt. As if that were not enough, an alternate outfit has been added for Dandelion, which makes him look like Jaskier from the Netflix series.

CD Projekt Red also announced that cross progression is coming to the next-gen version of Witcher 3, which means that players will be able to share their game between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Similarly, PS5 users will be able to enjoy haptic feedback, with which the controller will vibrate in different ways when clashing swords with enemies or casting magical signs.

For PC, the next-gen update adds ray-tracing along with more extensive customization options and an updated photo mode. A new camera angle is also included. Finally, CD Projekt Red has also fixed a number of search bugs and performance issues.as well as improving various foliage models and other background features.

Without a doubt, this is the definitive version of The Witcher 3. Remember, This update will be available on December 14 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. In Related Issues, it’s revealed why Henry Cavill left his role as Geralt. Similarly, fans are petitioning to keep Cavill in the Netflix series.

Editor's Note:

This update of The Witcher 3 It’s what the fans need right now. After Cavill’s departure from the series, tempers are low. Now we can only wait for more information on the next main installment, which is still several years away.

Via: CD Projekt Red.