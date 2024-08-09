Although we usually talk about delays, there are times when a game’s release date is brought forward. This is the case of Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, title that is now available a couple of days earlier than plannedsomething that its new trailer makes clear.

Through their official social media accounts, it has been confirmed that Lollipop Chainsaw RePopthe remaster of the cult game from Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 12Along with this, a new trailer has been shared that gives us a better look at the title’s gameplay.

Originally, Lollipop Chainsaw RePop was originally set to be released on September 25, so players will now be able to enjoy this title a couple of days early. This is a remaster of the game we originally saw in 2012, and not only does it feature an improved visual style, but it will also feature a couple of new features. Among them stands out the fact that we can choose between the classic mode and the remastering.this new option allows us to enjoy the adventure with less violence and a series of pop art damage effects.

Remember, Lollipop Chainsaw RePop Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 12. In related topics, you can learn more about this title here.

Author’s Note:

I can’t wait to play anymore Lollipop Chainsaw RePopThe original version is one of those period games that wouldn’t make much sense today, but the remastering allows us to enjoy a product that could only have been created 10 years ago.

Via: Dragami Games