After eight years, the successful saga of ‘The Hunger Games’which is based on the novels of the same name by the American writer Suzanne Collinswill release a new film that will be titled ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, and which will be the first not to feature the protagonists of the four previous films: Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. This new sequel has already released its trailer and all fans are eager to know how the story under the direction of Francis Lawrence.

Therefore, in the following note, we will show you the trailer, release date, among other information that every fan of the saga should know prior to the launch of ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ HERE

When is ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ released?

The film, which is based on the book ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ by Suzanne Collins, will be released in Latin American theaters on November 16, 2023, while in the United States, Mexico and other countries, it will be launched on the 17th of the same month. The fifth film in the saga will last a total of 165 minutesthe longest installment of the franchise.

What will ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ be about?

“In the tenth annual ‘Hunger Games,’ young Coriolanus Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the female tribute of the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray steals all of the attention Panem singing defiantly during the harvest ceremony, Snow believes she might be able to turn the odds in her favor. Combining their showmanship instincts and their newfound political wisdom, Snow and Lucy Gray, in their race against time to survive, will reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake,” states the film’s official synopsis.

What is the cast of ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’?

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus ‘Coryo’ Snow

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird

Josh Andres Rivera as Sejanus Plinth

Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow

Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius ‘Lucky’ Flickerman

Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom

Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul

Burn Gorman as Commander Hoff

Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma’am.