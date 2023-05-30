Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up to return to screens later this summer with the highly-anticipated Part 2 of the new anime series, and the new trailer for the upcoming episodes has set up the anime debut of a long-awaited Bankai that wasn’t seen in the original anime nor in the manga of bleach!

It’s been over ten years since the original anime adaptation of bleach interrupted its broadcast before the final arc of the manga bleach from Tite Kubo, and unknown to many fans, canon material from Tite Kubo was actually released bleach in the years since we last saw the anime in action.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 already capitalized on being the first anime adaptation in a while with some new scenes that round out the events of the manga’s final arc, but it seems Part 2 goes further by showing off a Bankai that was only briefly hinted at in the manga and the anime, but it was not fully revealed until the spin-off novel series of Bleach: Can’t Fear Your Own World.

Shinji Hirako has been groomed to have a very dangerous Bankai, and the new trailer teases that we’ll finally see him in anime form after all these years. The creator of the series bleachTite Kubo, hinted in the months leading up to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 that there was an original fight between two characters that was never seen in the manga. It looks like we’ve gotten our first look at this fight, as Shinji will be using his Bankai for the first time for real.

BRO WERE GETTING SHINJI’S BANKAI IN THE ANIME OMFG 😭🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/67dQlLoToE —buried (@buried2x_) May 28, 2023

Previously, he had only appeared once in the light novels of Can’t Fear Your Own World, which told a canonical adventure for Shinji and some other Shinigami, so this also hints that the anime will be able to cover even this secondary material. Earlier in the manga, it was hinted that Shinji’s Bankai was forbidden due to him confusing both enemies and allies (and causing them to attack each other in the process), but it seems that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 will show us what this looks like.

Fortunately, it won’t be long before we get to see more, as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation will premiere streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) starting July 8.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Great news for fans of bleach and a great excuse for those who have not seen this emblematic anime to give it a chance.