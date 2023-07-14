A few weeks ago we had the premiere of the episodes of the third season of The Witcherwhich mark the final departure of henry cavill with the leading role. However, Netflix has divided the wave into two parts, so this month we will have the outcome of the narrative that has hooked fans.

To celebrate that there is little left for the premiere date, Netflix has released a new advance in which we see all these characters in action, focusing on the problem that Geralt of Rivia must solve. To this are added confrontations that demonstrate the budget used in this season, that can be seen in the special effects.

Here you can check it:

This is the synopsis of the program:

In this new season, monarchs, wizards, and beasts of the continent will compete to capture Ciri while Geralt will fight to hide her, determined to protect his new family from any threat. Yennefer, responsible for training his magic, leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to discover more about the great magical power.

Remember that the second wave of episodes premieres next July 27th.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: It’s kind of sad that season four doesn’t feature Henry Cavill anymore, after all people have grown fond of him since the show premiered years ago. We’ll see if the new actor does well with the public.