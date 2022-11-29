Unfortunately, all good things have to come to an end. In this way, the first season of the anime of Chainsaw Man almost finish. Although there are still several episodes planned, the last arc of this first part will begin today. So here you can see the trailer for episode 8 of this adaptation.

The eighth episode of the Chainsaw Man anime will premiere today, and shows us a little more of the conflict between the Special Division 4, and the Katana Man team. In this way, the trailer is focused on introducing this villain in a small glimpse of his fight against Aki.

Considering that this arc will be the last of the first season, this means that we will see Denji and company once again, It will be up to the Bomb Girl arc, one of those loved by the community. However, at the moment it is unknown when this will happen.

Remember, the eighth chapter of Chainsaw Man will be released today.

Editor’s Note:

The Katana Man arc is a great way to close out the first season of the anime. It’s a fantastic story that shows us a bit more of the relationship between characters like Denji and Aki, and introduces new members to Special Division 4 that will surely become favorites for those who haven’t read the manga.

Via: MAPPA