In just a few days since its release, the trailer for The Marvels It has become the most despised trailer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Youtube. In recent years, the mcu has struggled to reach the heights of Phase 3, culminating in the successful premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

Some critics have addressed the oversaturation of content of Marvel and a weaker narrative in certain projects, while other bad faith storylines attacked the increasingly diverse superheroes of the world. mcu. The first movie of Captain Marvel faced such criticism as it had the honor of being the first female-led solo superhero film in the mcuand it looks like the sequel will face more of the same.

The trailer for The Marvels was released earlier this week, and as of this writing, it has amassed 468,000 dislikes, surpassing its number of likes, which currently stands at 444,000. This converts to The Marvels in the most despised trailer of the mcu in Youtube. Based on the numbers alone, the most despised trailer of the mcu seems to be the official trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law which was released in May 2022, which garnered 554,000 dislikes.

However, it gained 786,000 likes, surpassing the number of dislikes by more than 200,000. By comparison, the recent trailer for secret invasion received 19,000 dislikes against 416,000 likes and the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it only received 5,500 dislikes versus 336,000 likes. Even the first trailer for Captain Marvel it only received 106,000 dislikes compared to its 1.1 million likes.

when it was released Captain Marvel In 2019, star Brie Larson was at the center of a particularly vitriolic hate campaign led by those who believed that the mcu I didn’t need a female-led superhero movie. He was so pervasive that other actors in the mcuDon Cheadle and Clark Gregg, defended Larson before the public against the hate he faced.

But this hasn’t necessarily gone away in the years since the release of Captain Marveland with him mcu facing other, more valid criticisms, it is possible that those who have campaigned against the most diverse superheroes of Marvel Studios have felt emboldened, as if they were justified in their belief that there is a connection between the diversity of the mcu and its fall in popularity.

It’s disheartening to see the vast difference in reception to the trailer for The Marvelseven compared to the teaser of Captain Marvelespecially when the first filming of the sequel shows a series of funny moments that are based on the Phase 4 projects of the mcu.

Teyonah Parris brings Monica Rambeau to the big screen after making her debut in WandaVisionwhile Iman Vellani does the same after leading ms marvel like Kamala Khan. Hopefully, Disney and Marvel Studios have learned from what Larson went through during the press tour of Captain Marvel and they will be able to protect the stars from the aftermath of the hatred that led to the trailer of The Marvels became the most disgusted trailer of the mcu in Youtube.

Via: screen rant